Kate Middleton mourns the loss of their dog Lupo!

Kate Middleton and Prince William saddened by the death of their dog Lupo!

Sad news for the Duke and his little family. Indeed, this Sunday, November 22, Prince William announced the death of their dog, Lupo!

You should know that Kate Middleton and Prince William adopted this black English cocker spaniel 9 years ago! Either right after their marriage.

Kate Middleton and her darling are therefore very touched by the disappearance of their faithful companion. On the official account of Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess shared their sadness with their subscribers.

They have indeed shared a very beautiful photo of their dog Lupo. And accompanied this shot with a very touching message.

KATE MIDDLETON: “WE WILL BE MISSING HE”

“Very adored dog, Lupo, sadly left us this weekend. Can we read on the couple’s Instagram post. “He has been at the heart of our family for the past 9 years. He will be sorely missed. Added the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Fans of the couple en masse liked this post. Many also wanted to show their support in the comments.

In fact, Lupo had been given to the couple by Kate Middleton’s family! James, the Duchess’s brother, also posted a post on Instagram to pay tribute to him.

In fact, Kate Middleton’s brother is also a big fan of cockers. Indeed he has 5!

“Nothing can prepare you for the death of a dog. He wrote on Instagram. “Those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet. He is a family member, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist “we read. “Rest in peace Lupo,” adds James.



