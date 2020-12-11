Kate Middleton: Meghan Markle more popular than her

Guess what: Meghan Markle would be more popular than Kate Middleton! Crazy, right? Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more right away!

Meghan Markle is the most popular figure in the British royal family, according to a recent poll. She even beats Kate Middleton! Crazy, right?

The war of the duchesses may not end right away. Ouch!

Indeed, Kate Middleton, although very appreciated by fans of the royal family, would be less so than her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. Crazy, right?

Rather astonishing news, when we know that the wife of prince Harry, does not cease causing scandal. Yes, Meghan Markle’s every move is scrutinized and then criticized! Just that !

But nonetheless, the Duchess of Sussex arrives ahead of Kate Middleton in the order of the most popular figures of the royal family.

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more about this famous ranking right away!

MEGHAN MARKLE MORE POPULAR THAN KATE MIDDLETON ACCORDING TO A SURVEY!

Kate Middleton is going to be disappointed: Prince William’s wife may go on touring and public appearances, she is less popular than her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle! Ouch!

The last straw when we know that Kate traveled the British territory to meet the English, while Meghan Markle went into exile in the USA! Oops!

Nevertheless, the results are there! Indeed, according to a recent international poll, Meghan Markle is the most popular member of the British royal family. Unbelievable !

Yes, the Duchess of Sussex has achieved a popularity score of 14.5%, ahead of Kate Middleton, who has 14.4%. A difference, certainly minimal, but it is there!

At the third position of this famous ranking, we finally find the Queen, with a score of 14.3%!

So, do you find these results consistent? Do you think it’s normal that Meghan Markle is ahead of Kate Middleton? And you, do you prefer Kate or Meghan?

We, in any case, even if these results seem surprising to us, we are delighted for the Duchess of Sussex!



