Kate Middleton lynched after their trip on the royal train!

Kate Middleton and William thought they would do a nice gesture by paying tribute to workers during Covid-19. However, they find themselves in the midst of a controversy.

It’s the trip that doesn’t pass. Kate Middleton is very present for the royal family and has a lot of work since the departure of Meghan Markle. Nevertheless, this does not seem to bother her and is very serious in her duties.

In fact, during confinement, the starlet made numerous videoconferences. She wanted to show up for her country and was very active. Thus, she worked with many associations and did everything to help the English in need.

Kate Middleton has therefore always done very well in the royal family. A few days ago, she took a train trip with her husband William to meet the workers. She wanted to thank them for their work during the Covid.

However, this trip was not unanimous. The star and her husband find themselves in the midst of a controversy and are said to have spent far too much money.

KATE MIDDLETON CRITICIZED FOR THE ROYAL TRAIN!

For three days, Kate Middleton and William boarded a train and we traveled over 2,000 kilometers. They met many workers mobilized during the Covid. A gesture that should have been applauded by all the English.

However, the royal train that crossed England, Scotland and Wales quickly became controversial. The couple have reportedly spent more than £ 20,000, said Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson, royal experts in the Royal Rota.

“It’s not a cheap ride, nor is it particularly eco-friendly,” said one of the experts. The royal train seems to be often at the heart of controversy because of its cost.

Yet it is one of the safest forms of transport for Kate Middleton and William to cross the UK. Nevertheless, it is clear that it seems to take way too much money …



