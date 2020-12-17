Kate Middleton loves to face William at a competition!

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton loves to compete against her husband Prince William! We tell you more!

Kate Middleton is very competitive with her husband Prince William.

You should know that the Duchess of Cambridge is a great sportswoman. Indeed, Kate Middleton is a big fan of sports competitions.

In a new video, the young woman recalls a sailing race between her husband Prince William. It was in 2014 during one of their visit to New Zealand.

“Six years ago William and I were competing in a sailboat race,” Kate Middleton recalls. It was in the America’s Cup.

Know that the young mother had beaten the Duke of Cambridge in this race! Eh yes. In fact, the couple love to compete on their travels.

KATE MIDDLETON: VERY COMPETITIVE

It is therefore a new facet of the princely couple that we discover. Besides, Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are very athletic.

Both spouses also use sport as a means of raising funds for causes close to their hearts. This is what they did in 2019 for example.

This week, Duchess Kate Middleton posted a video on her Instagram account. She wished the British side in the America’s Cup good luck.

The video was posted on the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess. The young woman wanted to show her support for athletes.

The America’s Cup is one of the most prestigious nautical competitions. It is the oldest of the international sports competitions.

Thus, in order to participate, athletes must undergo exceptional training and equally serious preparation. The first series of races will therefore take place from December 17 to 20. They will then resume on January 15, 2021. To be continued.



