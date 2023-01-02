Kate Middleton, if not for her traditional looks, was often applauded for her impeccable sense of style. The Princess of Wales has been compared to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle countless times, and she was on the good end of the stick. Given that Middleton does everything by the rules, it would be absurd to imagine that she would be driving around in hilarious costumes with her husband, who is also the first in line to the throne of Britain, in a white van around the city.

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, wear traditional costumes during a visit to a village in northern Pakistan. RELATED: https://t.co/2jsC8Tumnh pic.twitter.com/zYaBfjOmEI — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) October 16, 2019

But the reason why our description is so specific is that the Prince and Princess can often be seen in costumes near their permanent residence, Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace. The “apartment” is technically a mansion with 20 rooms and four floors, adjacent to a 57-room house worth $70 million owned by the Eccleston Rutland family. Tamara Ecclestone’s husband revealed some very interesting details about Kate Middleton during a question and answer session with his Instagram followers.

Neighbors admitted that they saw Kate Middleton in funny costumes

When a subscriber asked the businessman and husband of a popular British model about Prince William and Catherine, he said: “William is warm, charming and friendly.” But he had a very unexpected answer about Kate Middleton: “Kate knocked on our door in London with her kids on Halloween.”Trick or treat.” Very friendly and practical,” Rutland said. Middleton, who is the personification of a modern princess with her beautiful but traditional sense of style, does not leave us the opportunity to imagine her in a creepy Halloween costume.

However, this is not the first time Kate Middleton has been fired in disguise. At their previous residence in Anglesey, Wales, a cinema manager reported that the Prince and Princess were watching Toy Story 3 in “big Afro wigs.” “Prince William was purple, if I remember correctly,” said the manager of the cinema, to the delight of the prince’s fans.

Another artist who lived in the same area had another interesting encounter with Kate Middleton and Prince William in disguise. She said she saw them “driving around in a battered white Ford Transit van wearing baseball caps and sunglasses,” according to the Express. The Princess of Wales carefully disguised herself in public, even to the point of using a pseudonym.

What do you think is Kate Middleton’s pseudonym? Is it “the one who didn’t leave”? Let us know in the comments below.