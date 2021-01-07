Kate Middleton is in tears before the wedding with William!

Kate Middleton has lived the happiest day of her life by marrying Prince William. However, her marriage somewhat moved her to tears!

We can say that Kate Middleton is living a true fairy tale in short. Indeed, the beautiful brunette married the Prince of England, William. Not unhappy to have married the man she loves, she had tears in her eyes shortly before her wedding.

It’s been almost 10 years since Kate Middleton and Prince William have been united by the sacred bonds of marriage. A very moving moment for both.

It must be said that she has been waiting for this day for a while. She and Harry’s brother had started dating on the benches of college.

Then came the day when he proposed to her and she was to become the bride of an eminent prince. That was of course only the beginning of his story, after all.

Very quickly, the one who could be the future Queen Consort of England faced countless pressures. First, the media pressure.

This is precisely what managed to make her cry, before her wedding day. During this stressful period at the highest point, Kate Middleton has cracked!

KATE MIDDLETON: THIS DETAIL THAT MOVED HER TO TEARS, LITTLE BEFORE HER MARRIAGE

Kate Middleton has a sense of tradition, after all. Especially when it comes to what is supposed to be the happiest day of her life: her marriage to William.

One thing seems to have pissed off the Duchess of Cambridge, as Channel 5 crown specialist Katie Nicholl points out. One thing about her dress!

So, details of Kate Middleton’s dress were leaked, despite her best efforts to keep it a secret. The beard !

“Behind the scenes, I think it brought tears to the palate,” said Katie Nicholl. “Because Kate had done everything she could to keep [it] a secret.”