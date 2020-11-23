Kate Middleton is delivering a message to her fans!

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has an important message for her fans! We reveal everything to you.

Kate Middleton sends an important message to her fans on Instagram!

In a video posted to the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton speaks to her fans. She recalls that earlier this year, Kensington Palace asked its subscribers to answer “5 big questions.” ”

The aim was indeed to collect the opinions of the population on the importance of education during the early years of children. Thus, in her Instagram video, Kate Middleton specifies that they were more than 500,000 people who took part in the survey.

“We took your answers and combined them with UK research to provide you with a comprehensive study on the subject. »Specifies the young mother. She also recalls how special this year was. “There is no better time to talk about family. »Adds the young woman.

KATE MIDDLETON: “THIS IS ONLY THE BEGINNING”

The Duchess of Cambridge specifies that the results of their study will be revealed during the coming week. ” This is just the beginning. And I wanted to thank you for your participation. Kate Middleton said.

“We’re all in the same boat. »Concludes the Duchess. In fact, Kate Middleton’s post on the couple’s official account caused a stir!

Indeed, her video has been viewed over a million times! Just that ! And this only 5 hours after its publication on Instagram. Eh yes.

In the comments, many of her subscribers thank her for her investment. Many of her fans are eager to learn more about the subject!

Thus, during this week, the Royal Foundation should unveil the results of its study. So we can’t wait to find out more. Stay tuned, up close.



