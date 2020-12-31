Kate Middleton: How will she celebrate the New Year?

Very often Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate the New Year at Sandringham. But because of the pandemic, all of their plans have changed.

When Kate Middleton and Prince William aren’t celebrating New Years with the Duchess’s family, they happily celebrate it with the rest of the Windsor clan in Sandringham. But because of the health crisis, the couple also had to review all of their plans.

2020 has not been an easy year for Kate Middleton and Prince William. Indeed, the Cambridges had to deal with after Megxit!

To do so, they have therefore multiplied the royal engagements without complaining. In the midst of the pandemic, the couple did not have time to twiddle their thumbs.

Quite the contrary. Kate Middleton and Prince William have also chained Zoom interventions to provide support to various English institutions.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, caution is required! So to set an example, they too must adhere to all health measures to the letter.

Prince George’s parents spent Christmas in small groups at their mansion in Anmer Hall. According to some English tabloids, they should not leave it to celebrate the New Year this year.

THIS YEAR KATE MIDDLETON CELEBRATES THE NEW YEAR AS A SMALL COMMITTEE!

Normally Kate Middleton and Prince William join the rest of the Firm in Sandringham for the holiday season. Especially to celebrate Christmas.

But this year, all traditional family reunions have been canceled. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip remained reclusive in Windsor Castle.

And they shouldn’t leave it for several weeks. For his part, Prince Charles still resides alongside Camilla Parker Bowles in their pretty Birkhall estate in Balmoral.

As for Meghan Markle and Harry, they are making the most of their family life away from prying eyes in their sumptuous villa in Montecito.



