Kate Middleton has chosen the new fashion icons of 2020!

Farfetch has released its 2020 Fashion Icon Ranking! Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham are ranking really well!

Even if we suspected, we are still very happy to see Kate Middleton and Victoria Bechkam climb to the top of the Farfetch ranking! Their taste for fashion is really rewarded!

For several years, the Duchess of Cambridge has been raining and shining in English fashion! Indeed, as soon as it appears in an outfit, everyone wants to buy it!

Some time ago, she had made an appearance with a flowered mask … The shop where she had bought it saw its numbers jump!

Eh yes ! Kate Middleton very often opts for clothes accessible to all… A great idea to convey an image of a young and dynamic monarchy!

Still, George’s mom, Charlotte and Louis don’t forget to stay classy! Moreover, it is her elegance that has allowed her to become a true fashion icon!

If Kate Middleton is second in the Farfetch rankings, she is beaten by a friend because it is Victoria Beckham!

KATE MIDDLETON AND VICTORIA BECKHAM QUEENS OF FASHION!

Victoria Beckham ranks first in this 2020 ranking! A nice victory for the wife of the famous footballer!

Indeed, its classy, ​​masculine and refined look appeals to everyone! What a bomb!

We’ve always been used to seeing David Beckham’s sweetheart in pretty flashy styles, but it’s been a few years since she decided to put on some beautiful, basic and chic pieces. So, by dressing like this, she is allowing herself the right to show off beautiful accessories!

For Kate Middleton’s wedding, Brooklyn’s mom, Harper, Romeo and Cruz had opted for an outfit to fall. It was a 100% navy blue look that really suited her!

In short, Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham amply deserve these first and second places!



