Kate Middleton has a dress collection in her closet!

Kate Middleton is not a fashionista for nothing! Indeed, the Duchess of sartorial taste displays an impressive dressing room.

It’s not surprising that Kate Middleton represents taste in terms of clothing. Indeed, Prince William’s wife has a dizzying collection of dresses to her credit. Always stylish, Meghan Markle’s rival is all about a fashion queen. Her style is causing a sensation, and that’s not for nothing.

Kate Middleton always has an outfit adapted to each situation. After all, Pippa’s sister was immersed in this universe, especially with her professional experience.

By the way, you know that the future queen worked in fashion before her marriage. She was a buyer in the accessories department of Jigsaw and Jigsaw Junior.

Before that, she had also studied art history, which is not surprising to us. Indeed, the pretty young woman has taste and style, which she must have cultivated during her studies.

Regardless, even married and a member of the Windsor clan, she continues to show her taste for beautiful things. Especially the dresses, as if she never wears the same!

Some fans of Kate Middleton’s style don’t hesitate to replicate her unique outfits. How do they manage to follow step by step each of the many dresses that are enthroned in her dressing room?

KATE MIDDLETON ALWAYS CULTIVATES HER STYLE THROUGH HER DIFFERENT DRESSES

It’s easy to find Kate Middleton’s most iconic outfits. Indeed, some are found on ready-to-wear sites.

While some of them are exorbitantly priced, others seem quite affordable. Like what, it’s easy to imitate the Duchess of Good Taste.

Like that red dress, which she wore alongside her husband Prince William recently. A beautiful evening dress that makes you look only at her!

Other dresses are much less well known, given that the future queen is keeping them under the elbow for very specific occasions. Never mind ! At Needle & Thread, you can find many dresses “à la Kate”.

For her part, little Charlotte is already entitled to her collection of outfits all inspired by those of her mother. Isn’t she already walking in the footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge?

Either way, Needle & Thread loves to surf that Kate Middleton loves this kind of dress. The company even talks about the “Kate effect” when referring to its tunics.

“We have a waiting list and I think in 24 to 36 hours we will have 700 or even 800 people on the waiting list,” Hannah, the founder of this store, told Hello !. “[Kate] has a phenomenal impact on brands.”