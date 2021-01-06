Kate Middleton: George and Charlotte can’t go to school!

Kate Middleton and Prince William do not return to London right away! George and Charlotte can no longer go to school …

Kate Middleton and Prince William do not return to London right away! George and Charlotte can no longer go to school …

Indeed, this Monday, January 4, Boris Johnson upset many plans! Announcing a third confinement in England, the government imposes very strict rules.

Currently confined to their mansion at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, Kate Middleton and Prince Willian are no exception. As they considered returning to Kensington Palace, they announced the postponement of their visit.

Covid demands, the re-entry of Thomas’s Battersea, a school where George and Charlotte study, has been postponed. Indeed, all schools, colleges and high schools in London are closed.

Kate Middleton has therefore decided to continue home school for her two oldest children. Distance education is essential for him!

KATE MIDDLETON IMPOSES HOME SCHOOL FOR GEORGE AND CHARLOTTE

Confined to the countryside for a while, Kate, William and their three children have no reason to return to London just yet. But although they are in the countryside, George and Charlotte are not resting!

Kate Middleton makes them work very hard! She tells us that she did not tell them about the Easter holidays: “Don’t tell the children, but we continued during the [Easter] holidays”.

Last spring, George and Charlotte had followed a very strict schedule imposed by their parents! Kate Middleton explains that they must “not lose any of the excellence acquired through their prestigious training at Thomas’s Battersea School. ”

No worries about the education of the two oldest members of the family! All of this is in very good hands, despite the confinement and the prolonged closure of schools!