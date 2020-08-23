Kate Middleton forced to son George

It’s not easy to wear Mom’s hat every day. Sometimes Kate Middleton would like to put it in a corner.However, her children always remind her of her role. Especially George, his eldest son. Since his birth on July 22, 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge has given herself body and soul for him.

Indeed, Prince William’s wife wants to be present day and night. Besides, the pretty brunette, passionate about sports, was the only one to take care of the first months.

No, the mother could not count on any nanny to take over and take care of the little prince. Enough to draw all the energy of Kate Middleton.

Then tired of her role as a mother, the sister-in-law of Meghan Markle, a former actress of Suits, had even confided in Queen Elizabeth II.

KATE MIDDLETON DIDN’T KNOW WHAT TO DO

Thus, Kate Middleton approaches Queen Elizabeth II to share her doubts and fears with her. She wants to do everything for George, but can’t do it anymore.

So royal expert Katie Nicholl recalls: “Kate spoke with the Queen and told her she found it difficult to be alone with George, and very difficult not to have a full-time nanny. ”

But that’s not all ! This one pushes the secrets: “William and Kate wanted to be very present parents and they were until September. Then they recruited a nanny. ”

Under his valuable advice, Kate Middleton wastes no time. Indeed, the young woman calls on a 43-year-old Spanish nanny. And this is Maria Teresa Turrion Borralo, nicknamed “the Mary Poppins”.



