Kate Middleton flaunts with a cute floral-style mask!

The masks to protect themselves from the Covid-19 have not been seen in Kate Middleton … until yesterday, when she wore one with a floral style

Kate Middleton has not exactly been a role model when it comes to wearing a face mask to protect herself from the Covid-19. But for a bright moment on Tuesday, that changed, and it was beautiful, we told you about the floral style that the Duchess chose to go out in public.

Kate Middleton Floral Mask

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Baby Basics Sheffield Center, which provides assistance and essentials to families struggling to support their newborns, in a white Suzannah gown she has previously worn for Wimbledon. Back then, she accessorized with a slim black belt. For this visit, she traded the belt for a red, green and white floral mask from UK-based children’s clothing brand Amaia.

The moment of Kate Middleton’s face mask was well-received by royalty enthusiasts with open arms (albeit socially estranged). Elizabeth Holmes, who literally wrote the book on the royal style, captioned an Instagram photo she posted of the look, “Kate! She was wearing! ONE! Mask!”

Kate has been criticized for not wearing a mask during public appearances, although she and Prince William have kept their distance from the people around them, the mask is a key piece as a protective measure against the Coronavirus.

Prince William Mask

On Wednesday, Prince William did the same with a mask during a visit to Shire Hill Care Home in Cardiff, Wales. Although less exciting than Kate’s floral piece, we have yet to accessorize Will for his efforts. We’re digging out the blue and gray vibes and, you know, the safety precaution and consideration of others.

It is good to know that royalty is promoting and exhibiting good, safe and elegant behavior to protect themselves from the Coronavirus pandemic.



