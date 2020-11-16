Kate Middleton fascinates Internet users with a stylish outfit!

Kate Middleton’s latest video caused a sensation on the Web. In front of the camera, she was indeed displayed with an ultra trendy outfit!

On the Web, Kate Middleton again caused a sensation with a brand new outfit… Very colorful! You will see, you will love it!

Kate Middleton hasn’t really had time to be unemployed in recent months! Despite the pandemic, Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law has also represented the Windsor clan with bio.

Alongside Prince William, she has multiplied videoconferences. But also the official representations on behalf of the Firm.

This weekend as part of her “Hold Still 2020” project (Editor’s note: in partnership with the “National Portrait Gallery”), Kate Middleton wanted to salute the distinguished work of certain photographers in this period of health crisis.

Indeed, 100 photos of the 31,000 received will soon be unveiled to the general public. The pandemic-focused photos will be displayed on billboards or even digital screens across England.

Facing the camera, the beautiful daughter of Prince Charles was full of praise for the images she had received. “I cannot be more grateful”, she thus delivered to “all the people who made this project possible”.

KATE MIDDLETON MAKES THE BUZZ WITH HER OUTFIT!

Without filter, Kate Middleton also admitted that the selection was not an easy thing. “It was very hard to select the hundreds of final photographs”, confided the aunt of little Archie.

In any case, to make her video, the wife of Prince William also bet on a very colorful look. Besides her perfect hairstyle and make-up (not to change), internet users all adored her coral red epaulet jacket!

A choice that is not really trivial. In recent months, Kate Middleton seems to have sorted out her wardrobe. If in the past she always preferred to wear discreet and simple outfits… This period seems to be over!

From now on, Pippa’s sister is happy to show off with much more colorful and trendy outfits that suit her perfectly. Did you say the Meghan effect ?!



