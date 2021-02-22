The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has already copied Princess Diana on several occasions! We tell you more.

Kate Middleton has already used Lady Di for her speeches!

The young Duchess of Cambridge has been very active lately. Indeed recently, Kate Middleton multiplies appearances.

The young woman must indeed respect her royal obligations. And thus stay close to the British people. In addition, since the departure of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the young Duchess is even more in the spotlight.

She thus positions herself as a true ally with her husband, Prince William. The two representatives of the royal family therefore have more and more responsibilities.

Very soon after her marriage to the Duke of Cambridge, the youngster already had royal obligations to manage on her own. The youngster has therefore taken the floor several times to discuss a subject that is close to her heart.

During confinement, Kate Middleton kept in touch with the British people. Indeed the young mother makes appearances on social networks.

Alone or accompanied by her husband, the young woman often speaks with health workers to discuss the health crisis. Lately, they have therefore repeated the experience.

Few of the filmed interventions of the young Duchess. The experts therefore took the opportunity to analyze her speech. And their conclusion is rather astonishing. We tell you everything!

Kate Middleton copies Diana in her many speeches!

KATE MIDDLETON PRINCESS DIANA PRINT

It is not uncommon for members of the royal family to speak with the British people. But these exchanges are rarely filmed.

The expert Jon Briggs took the opportunity to analyze Kate Middleton’s speech. So we can find out how members of the Crown address the British people.

According to him, the young woman uses the same technique as Princess Diana. Indeed, the pretty duchess will no longer listen to her interlocutor, explains the expert. Eh yes !

“She’s going to tilt her head to the side a bit, like William’s mother, Princess Diana did. »He specifies. This position of the head also reflects empathy.

Thus, by using this technique, Kate Middleton wants to show her interlocutors that she is listening to them. This is a position that means “I am interested in what you tell me and I listen to you,” explains the expert.

“She also wants to reassure that her royal status should not impress and disrupt the discussion. »He specifies. Jon Briggs also specifies that the tone of her voice is also very similar to that of Lady Di. Eh yes !

“Her vocabulary and her way of speaking also reminds us of Princess Diana’s,” adds the expert. Moreover, he specifies that the young woman also has a small accent that she did not want. He explains that her way of expressing himself more and more resembles that of other members of the royal family. Without surprise.