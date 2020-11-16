Kate Middleton celebrates 72nd anniversary of Charles!

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate Prince Charles’ 72th birthday! On November 14, Prince Charles celebrated his 72th birthday. For the occasion, several members of the royal family wished him his birthday.

Indeed several of them paid tribute to him on social networks. This is the case, for example, of Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The two spouses have indeed shared a photo of Prince Charles on Instagram. “We wish a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales! Can we read on the official account of Kate Middleton and her husband.

They also chose a very nice photo of Prince Charles smiling. The Instagram post even garnered more than 330,000 likes.

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM BUT ALSO THE QUEEN

So Kate Middleton and Prince William weren’t the only ones wishing him a birthday. Indeed, Queen Elizabeth’s official Instagram account did not miss the opportunity to pay tribute to her.

“We wish the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today! Can we read on the post. The Royal Family account also invites its subscribers to follow a biography link to learn more about Kate Middleton’s stepfather.

Prince Charles finally wanted to thank all those who wished him his 72nd birthday. He then posted a photo with a very festive kilt on his official Twitter account.

On the occasion of his birthday, Prince Charles unveiled a clothing collection containing 18 pieces. The collection is the result of a collaboration between the Prince’s Foundation and Net-a-Porter.

The pieces were created by students and recent graduates from Italy and Great Britain. The most curious can discover the complete collection here.



