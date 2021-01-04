Kate Middleton Becomes UK’s # 1 Fashion Influencer!

New success for the Duchess! Kate Middleton becomes the number 1 fashion influencer in the United Kingdom and makes the buzz on the web.

New success for the Duchess! Kate Middleton becomes the number 1 fashion influencer in the UK and creates a buzz on the web.

And yes, that’s the good news of the day! Kate Middleton has been named UK’s most popular fashion influencer, after overtaking Meghan Markle.

This year, fashion experts analyzed the end results whose fame inspired the biggest spikes in searches or item sales of 2020. And the Duchess of Cambridge takes top prize with her floral dress from Faithfull The Brand.

Indeed, this dress had caused a sensation on the web during the confinement. In fact, sales of this one increased considerably after the appearance of Kate Middleton.

She was then followed by This Morning host Holly Willoughby and the Duchess of Sussex in third place. The young woman has therefore officially become the biggest fashion influencer of 2020 thanks to her “more personal summer looks”.

Kate Middleton: TOP 4 of the most popular pieces of her wardrobe

Last June, Kate Middleton made an appearance in a floral summer dress. After that, the dress’s stocks were exhausted in less than 24 hours… Shock!

But that’s not all ! On the web, searches for floral dresses then increased by 158% the following days … with an overall increase of 112% from 2019 to 2020.

Other more relaxed looks from Kate Middleton have been a huge hit with buyers as well! 9 out of 10 of her outfits sold this year …

It’s simple ! Everything the Duchess wears, the English validate and adopt her style!

English embroidery shirts (+ 106% searches), scalloped cardigans (+ 67% search increase) or even checkered overcoats (+ 32% search increase) are therefore unanimous!



