Kate Middleton and William still flout royal protocol!

Kate Middleton and William have to follow certain rules and so do their children. But the couple decides not to follow one of them.

Each year, Kate Middleton and William post a year-end greeting card. The goal: to wish all good things to the British. But this time, the couple made a very small departure from protocol to protect their son.

You know, the royal family’s protocol is very strict. And of all the rules it has, some are quite special. One thinks, for example, of the obligation to have a black outfit in your suitcase when leaving in case someone dies.

But also to the rule which states that it is strictly forbidden to sign autographs. But some rules have an impact on privacy. Like, for example, that of not holding hands in public or playing Monopoly. No it’s not a joke.

But children also have rules to follow. For example: boys up to “the age of reason” should wear shorts and knee high socks regardless of the weather. But this time, Kate Middleton refuses and circumvents the rule for her son Louis.

KATE MIDDLETON MAKES A SETTLEMENT FOR HER SON

And this isn’t the first time Kate Middleton and William have broken the rule. When George was only 6 he appeared in pants at Christmas mass, not in shorts. And once again, the family breaks the tradition.

In their family photo for the end of the year, little Louis is wearing pants. His older brother is entitled to it because he is old enough. But he should be in shorts. His parents therefore deliberately chose not to do so to protect him from the cold.

And that seems rather logical! These rules are not widely known, so no one pointed out below the photo. Subscribers preferred to compliment Kate Middleton on her outfit.



