Kate Middleton and William on Zoom with Nursing Students

Since the start of the pandemic, Kate Middleton has given particular importance to listening to those most affected. Now accompanied by William, she talks about Zoom with student nurses.

Kate Middleton is very involved in different causes. Thus, the pretty mother seduces her fans, enough to delight Queen Elisabeth II.

The Duchess of Cambridge gives a lot of her time to the charitable field. She then takes her role very seriously. Indeed, Kate Middleton is the godmother of 19 organizations. So she doesn’t do things by halves. When she loves, she doesn’t count.

Very sensitive to the issue of the child, the mother of Charlotte, George and Louis gives great importance to their mental health. Moreover, since the onset of Covid-19, this mental health has become very sensitive.

Thus, Kate Middleton is looking for solutions to help young and old alike. So nice !

Today, therefore, she gives the floor to nursing students on Zoom. Accompanied by her husband William, Kate Middleton then continues to stand out.

KATE MIDDLETON & WILLIAM TALK TO STUDENT NURSES

The beautiful Kate Middleton and Prince William have therefore decided to discuss with nursing students. It is true that students are suffering a lot from the pandemic.

These silent victims touch Kate Middleton. Thus, the young woman made an appointment with students of the University of Ulster. This exchange therefore took place on Zoom in order to respect barrier gestures.

So the royal couple shared about their study experiences during such a pandemic. Kate Middleton and William were then very attentive to the testimonies of the latter.

Abigail McGarvey is the first student who was able to confide. A 1st year student, she then created a TikTok video diary. She then shows her life as a nurse called to the front lines. In fact, the Cambridges shared this on Instagram.

The young student brought up the emotional aspect well. She then recounts the sadness of patients who cannot see their families. Ouch!

The couple later chatted with other students. The latter then confided in the difficulty of their missions. And yet, they then draw positive from this experience. What to cheer up everyone then.

In fact, Kate Middleton has shaken the web again. And for good reason, Archie’s aunt is not only a great activist, she is also a fashion victim.

Thus, she sports looks at the forefront of fashion. For this exchange, the beautiful brunette had opted for a comfy outfit. His black blazer and knit sweater seduced the Web.

Internet users are therefore eager to discover Kate Middleton’s next outfit. To be continued.