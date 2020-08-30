Kate Middleton and William finally

6 months later, she has finally found her grandson and his little family. Kate Middleton, the prince and their children therefore went to make him visible to Balmoral.

It should be noted that this is the royal residence in which the Queen usually spends her summer vacation. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been there for a few days.

In fact, both are still very careful with Covid. Thus, they must comply with strict sanitary measures.

KATE MIDDLETON: THE MEETINGS

So it has been several months since Kate Middleton, the prince and his children have seen the Queen. The children were therefore able to find their great-grandmother.

Besides, no worries about respecting the rules of social distancing since the residence gardens are huge! A source close to the family told The Sun that Kate Middleton and her family are eager to reunite with the Queen.

“Like all families, they were eager to meet again and it was finally possible this weekend. »Says the source. It should be noted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a house on the Balmoral estate.

Prince William inherited it from his great-grandmother in the early 2000s. According to the same media, other members of the royal family were also in attendance this weekend.

Indeed, it was an opportunity for the royal family to reunite after months of separation. The Duchess and her little family are therefore enjoying her moments with the rest of the members of the royal family. A real joy.



