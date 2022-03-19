Kate Middleton and Prince William Stopped Caribbean Tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William rearrange their Caribbean tour plans. The plan change has taken place. Prince William and his wife, Kate Milddleton, canceled the scheduled visit after residents of Belize protested the royal trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in the country on Saturday, March 19 to kick off an eight-day Caribbean cruise where they were to visit the Akte ‘il Ha cocoa farm in India’s native Maya village. But the event was canceled the previous night after several dozen residents of Indian Creek, an indigenous Maya village, staged a protest, Reuters reported.

“We can confirm that the visit has been moved to a different location due to sensitive community issues at Indian Creek,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Saturday, March 19. “The statement was made.

For years the villagers have been in a land dispute with Flora and Fauna International (FFI), a conservation group of which William is boss. The protest also took place amid growing scrutiny of the British Empire’s colonial ties to the region, Reuters reported.

The Belize government also issued a statement stating that Indian Creek is one of the few sites to be considered.

“Due to the problems in the village, the Belize government activated the contingency plan and another venue was chosen to showcase the Maya family’s entrepreneurship in the cocoa industry,” he said.

According to multiple reports, villagers gathered to protest on March 18, claiming they had not consulted about the royal engagement, and objected to the couple landing their helicopter on a local football field. Kensington Palace did not respond to the allegations.

“We villagers think we have been exposed to the legacy of colonialism and are still directly affected by it,” local youth leader Dionisio Shol told The Times of London.

William and Kate’s Caribbean tour, Queen II. It also includes stops in Jamaica and the Bahamas to celebrate Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.