Kate Middleton and Prince William spark a new scandal!

Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William find themselves at the heart of a new scandal. We give you more details!

Rare are the times when the Duke and Duchess find themselves at the heart of a scandal. Indeed, the princely couple is often rather discreet and respects the protocols of the royal family.

It is therefore rare to know them at the heart of a controversy. Rare, but not impossible! This time it was their little family outing that caused a lot of ink to flow.

Indeed, last Sunday, Kate Middleton, the Prince and their three children reunited with Edward and Sophie from Wessex for a family outing. The little family enjoyed an illuminated Christmas-themed walk on the Royal Sandringham Estate. But this outing to Luminate Park did not please the British people.

KATE MIDDLETON: HER FAMILY DAY IS POLEMIC

During her outing at Luminate Park, Kate Middleton’s family would have crossed paths with Prince Edward, his wife Sophie of Wessex and their two children, Louise and James. A meeting, it seems by chance, which made the teeth of the English cringe.

And for good reason: the current health crisis prohibits gatherings of more than 6 people from different homes. The Daily Mail reports that the two families arrived separately.

But as their time slots to visit the park were close, they ended up crossing paths. Thus, the family of Kate Middleton and Sophie of Wessex would have benefited from this walk together.

During their visit, Kate Middleton and her little family also took a short break to drink drinks and eat grilled marshmallows. “They were clearly breaking the Covid rules, in my opinion, as they were nine from two separate households. »Says a visitor to the park.

It should be noted that regroupings of this type are punishable by a fine of 200 pounds, or about 200 euros.



