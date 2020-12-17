Kate Middleton and Prince William mourning someone

On social networks, Kate Middleton and William announced very bad news. Both mourn the death of a loved one!

Several weeks ago, Kate Middleton and William shared terrible news on social media. While 2020 is a very difficult year, the royal family also mourned the death of a loved one.

It was on November 22 that Kate Middleton and her husband also shared a new photo on their Instagram account. They unveiled another shot of their gorgeous black dog, Lupo. Unfortunately, they highlighted the latter for sad news.

Their adorable dog has passed away. Kate Middleton and William therefore wanted to pay a nice tribute to Lupo. And the least that can be said is that they touched their fans.

In the caption of this Instagram photo, the young woman and her husband confided to their fans: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, died. It has been at the heart of our family for nine years ”.

KATE MIDDLETON AND WILLIAM VERY SAD OVER LUPO’S DEATH

Kate Middleton and William also added: “And he will be missed so much. – W & C ”. With that shot, they actually collected over 924,000 likes from fans. They seemed very sad.

In the comments, several subscribers also expressed their great sadness. They also gave all their support to the family for the loss of this loved one. One thing is certain, this bad news has overwhelmed many.

Below the photo, fans also wrote to the young woman and her husband: “I’m so sorry !! Losing a dog is so painful. I love you all. “,” I’m so sorry it’s so hard to lose a beloved pet. “But also” All dogs go to paradise “.

Truly adorable messages that are sure to touch the Duchess and Prince William. They can always count on the kindness but also the love of their fans.



