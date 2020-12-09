Kate Middleton and Prince William clashed between users

Kate Middleton and Prince William are again at the heart of a controversy for a rather surprising reason.

Recently, we discovered the indignation and anger of Internet users that Meghan Markle is much less supported than Kate Middleton. This difference does not please at all … And today, it’s another bad buzz that directly targets the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband. She and Prince William traveled from London to Edinburgh via the Royal Train, on a tour across Britain to thank the medical staff. The problem is that at the moment, the English capital is in confinement and that travel outside the city is prohibited, except for essential reasons. Likewise, the Scottish government has banned travel between Scotland and England, with a few exceptions. Internet users therefore do not understand why Prince William and Kate Middleton break these laws for a trip deemed “unnecessary” … Although it is their work and a great attention.

If William and Kate can break lockdown rules and not get fined for it, why should anybody else stick to the rules. #RoyalTrainTour — Sandra Lloyd (@SandraJLloyd) December 7, 2020

While the spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge told Instagram that the couple had met with caregivers to thank them for their dedication to the Coronavirus, anger is brewing on social networks. One could read posts like: "If William and Kate can break the containment rules and not be fined, why should anyone else stick to the rules," "If Edinburgh is confined or if any other city is confined, Kate and William should have obeyed the rules and stayed away, this is called setting an example "or" Remember that at the start of the pandemic and that confinement Just announced, Prince Charles made his great escape from London to one of his second homes in Aberdeenshire. Like father like son, it looks like ". It remains to be seen if the royal couple will express themselves on this bad buzz …




