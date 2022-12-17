Kate Middleton and Other Members of The Royal Family Are Stunning, Picking Up Outfits to Prove Meghan Markle Wrong

The war between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is getting more intense every day. In the second part of the Netflix documentary series, the Duke and Duchess accused the institution of distancing them from their family. Meanwhile, they are mainly targeting the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton. Buckingham Palace refused to react to the high-profile show. However, it is believed that the royal family subtly and supernaturally trolls the Sussex.

Meanwhile…

Across town there is a royal show of family unity later when the King and Queen Consort will be at @wabbey to support their daughter-in-law’s carol concert.

Kate’s Together at Christmas invited charities and those who are isolated.

Concert also honours the late Queen pic.twitter.com/YFAlN6QSpn — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 15, 2022

A few hours after the release of a documentary series about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Thursday, Kate Middleton hit the headlines by presenting her second Christmas carol. Westminster Abbey in London was decorated as the event was broadcast live as part of the Royal Anthems program: together for Christmas.” The main attraction of the evening were members of the royal family, including Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Zara Phillips and Pippa Middleton, dressed in matching burgundy outfits. With their outfits, the family also refuted a huge statement made by members of the royal family of Sussex.

Kate Middleton refutes Meghan Markle’s claims of baselessness

On the Netflix show, Meghan Markle revealed that she wore mostly neutral tones during the royal engagement so as not to overshadow the queen. She also claimed that it was royal protocol, according to which it was forbidden to wear clothes of the same color as the older members of the family. “You can never wear the same color as Her Majesty if there is a group event. But then you also should never wear the same color as any of the other more senior members,” the Duchess told Netflix.

However, by wearing outfits of the same color as other members of the royal family in her Christmas carol, Kate Middleton proved that her daughter-in-law from California was wrong. Moreover, Queen Consort Camilla and Countess Sophie of Wessex also wore the same outfits. The Queen Consort looked beautiful in a white long jacket. Meanwhile, the Wessex royal chose an off-white coat.

Do you think Meghan Markle lied on the Netflix show or was she wrong about the royal rules? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.