Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: the most popular

Who is really the more popular of the two duchesses Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton? We give you more details!

Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle: who is the more popular of the two women?

Each of their outputs are analyzed in great detail. The way of behaving, their dress, their hairstyle… everything goes.

It is therefore with great care that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle prepare for their public appearances. A misstep can indeed cost them dearly.

KATE MIDDLETON OR MEGHAN MARKLE: THE BRITISH HAVE MADE THEIR CHOICE!

For example, a survey was able to show which of the two young women has the most influence in the UK. This January 3, the Daily Mail unveiled that Kate Middleton is positioned on the first place of the podium.

She would therefore be more popular than Meghan Markle. But the latter still arrives at the 3rd position of the ranking.

In fact, it was the figures from the lovethesales.com site that made it possible to establish this ranking. This makes the connection between the fact that a celebrity wears an item of clothing and the peak sales of that same item of clothing!

In fact, Kate Middleton had already caused quite a few stock shortages in quite a few boutiques after appearing in clothing from certain brands. The result is therefore clear: it is indeed the duchess of style!

Meghan Markle on her side has lost popularity this year. The main cause being his departure from the royal family!



