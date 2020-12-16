Kate Middleton: A fan reproduces for under 15 euros!

Everyone validates Kate Middleton’s flawless style. Indeed, one of his fans has just reproduced his look with a small budget!

Will you be able to reproduce Kate Middleton’s style? Bet held for this fan who does it for the modest sum of… 15 euros. Rather daring, this look at a low price.

On her Instagram account, Jennifer Jom does not hide her love for Kate Middleton. It must be said that the Duchess’s wardrobe is causing a sensation.

Duchess of style, the wife of Prince William always wears top outfits. Outfits which a priori could therefore cost the wallet.

Still, Jennifer Jom managed to replicate her outfits on a low budget. After all, it’s not Kate Middleton who wants it.

After all, not everyone can afford an Alexander McQueen coat. Should we however abandon all plans to dress like the popes of fashion?

Nay! Our Instagrammer, who operates under the name @kensingtonwardrobe, reproduced her look for just 15 euros. You do not believe in it ?

KATE MIDDLETON: A FLAWLESS BUT EASILY IMITABLE LOOK

For 10 years, Jennifer Jom therefore scrutinizes the flawless looks of Kate Middleton. After its careful decryption, she sets out to find similar pieces.

“I’ve always loved Kate’s style,” she told the Daily Mail. “And this since she started dating Prince William.”

Our 37-year-old dentist therefore has everything an undisputed fan of the Duchess of Cambridge. Never mind: she is his sartorial double.

“She really caught my eye on her engagement day, when she wore a beautiful blue dress. It was a piece that was not made to measure, available online. ”

Neither one nor two, so she got hold of Kate Middleton’s dress, realizing that “her style was very accessible.” Nothing impossible, then.

The Australian also confessed that in ten years she had spent nearly A $ 5,000, or around € 3,000. The sum could have been more astronomical.

Especially since its coins never exceed 15 euros … “I mostly find things online, on sites like eBay or Depop”. So you have the combination!

Our fashionista even goes so far as to replicate her face mask, which she wore during her recent tour of London. You had to think about it!



