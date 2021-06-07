Kate: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Lives Mercenary In New Teaser

Kate: Netflix released the first teaser for the thriller Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead. In addition to the video, the streaming service also revealed the release date for the production: September 10th. Check out the teaser:

Last month, the first images of the film were also released.

The plot follows Kate, a skilled assassin. When she is poisoned and given just 24 hours to live, the mercenary embarks on a hunt through the streets of Tokyo to get revenge on the perpetrator before she dies. During her search, she meets Ani (Miku Martineau), who joins Kate in her search for the killer.

The cast includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson, Miku Martineau and Tadanobu Asano. Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Kate is scheduled to debut on September 10th on Netflix.