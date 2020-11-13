Kate Mara admits why the movie Fantastic Four was scary

Kate Mara does not have fond memories of filming the movie “Fantastic Four.”

The production of the 2015 film was rumored to be plagued by disputes between director Josh Trank, the producers, and the film’s stars. Among the protagonists of the film was Kate Mara, 37, who played Sue Storm, a heroine with the ability to turn invisible.

Her experience on set was less than favorable, as she recounted in a recent interview with the Television Academy.

“I had a horrible experience on ‘Fantastic Four,'” said the star. “I’ve never talked about it before. I married one of my co-stars, so I have no regrets at all for making that movie. But do I wish I had responded differently to certain things? Yes, definitely,” said the actress.

The star said she had a similar experience in another film, but did not offer additional details, but said that there is a connection between the two filming experiences.

“The fact is that my two horrendous experiences with directors were male directors,” Mara explained.

“Haven’t I gotten along with a director? Absolutely. And wasn’t it the best work experience? Clear. But there was never a moment where I felt, ‘This is happening because I am a woman. Whereas with the male directors, 100% was only happening with me; it was a dynamic power thing. ”

Furthermore, she added, “And in my two bad experiences, the movies were 95% male and I was the only woman in the movie.”

Jamie Bell, Mara’s husband, also appeared in “The Fantastic Four,” as did Michael B. Jordan and Miles Teller. The “A Teacher” star also recently spoke with Collider, expanding on her reflections.

“I think what I keep coming back to is that I think I should have followed my instincts more. Like when my instinct was telling me, ‘You probably shouldn’t let that go, what that person just said,’ or if you feel a certain way about what an energy is like and how that is affecting your performance, “he explained.

“You get paid to do a certain thing and if something gets in the way, you have the right to speak up and say, ‘In fact, I can’t do what I’m here to do because of X, Y and Z,'” he added.

Kate Mara regrets not having raised her voice

Mara emphasized the importance of speaking out and said that while she has no regrets for making the film, she regrets “not standing up for me.”

“I’m sorry, sure. Because if my daughter ended up acting and found herself in a situation like that where she felt like she couldn’t speak, in the meantime, I’m a pretty tough person and I really stand up for myself,” she said.

“Okay, this was a few years ago and maybe this situation was different, but if I was in that situation today it just wouldn’t have happened or it just would have been a different environment, I think,” he said.

The film also taught Mara how to talk to other actors about her experiences working with other show business professionals, be it director, producer, or actor.

“I never used to do that and now I do it because I think if you really respect another actor and have worked with someone who you are thinking of working with, then you can learn a lot just by talking to him,” the actress commented.

She continued: “And I always say, if someone ever wants to ask me about my experiences in things, then ask me because I think that if you are in a position where you can make a decision about doing something or not doing something – and not always We are, sometimes you just have to work – but if you’re in a position where you can, doing the research not just with the role but with the people you’re about to work with creatively is really important. “



