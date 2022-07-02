Kate Hudson poses topless while enjoying morning coffee — and Brother Oliver Hudson reacts

Kate and Oliver Hudson. Shutterstock (2)

Live freely! Kate Hudson enjoyed her relaxed morning while sipping a cup of coffee — completely topless.

Topless stars! Celebrities who almost undressed in front of the camera: photos

Read the article

“No,” the 43—year-old star signed “How to get rid of a guy in 10 Days” on Saturday, July 2, an Instagram photo of her sitting on a bench, wearing only a pair of high-waisted black underpants. She was holding a coffee cup in one hand and a smartphone in the other.

While several of Hudson’s famous friends praised her natural image, her older brother was less than thrilled.

Kate Hudson Courtesy of Kate Hudson/Instagram

“No,” Oliver Hudson replied laconically in a comment on Instagram.

Kate Hudson’s Best Quotes about Health and Well-being

Read the article

45-year—old Oliver, the star of “Almost Famous”, who got engaged to Danny Fujikawa in September 2021 after five years of marriage, are the children of Goldie Hawn and former Bill Hudson. Despite the close bond and even the joint podcast “Sibling Revelry”, Kate and the Rules of Engagement alum don’t always see eye to eye.

“We have different ideas,” Oliver told Us Weekly in March 2021 about how his and his sister’s parenting styles differ. “For sure there is a core that just wants our children to be good people, be polite and understand that they are very lucky to be born into the same family we were born into… but this is kind of the way we do things. What we allow our children to watch, the freedoms we allow them. In this we are different.”

Oliver and his wife Erinn Bartlett share Wilder, 14, Bodhi, 12, and Rio, 8, while the musical actress shares Ryder, 18, Bingham, 10, and Rani, 3, with Chris Robinson, Matt Bellamy and Fujikawa, 36, respectively. .

While Oliver wasn’t a fan of his younger sister’s Saturday social media uploads, the Fabletics founder has been an outspoken advocate for maintaining self-confidence over the years.

The best Kate Hudson family photos in recent years

Read the article

“When you understand yourself and understand how to become a smart body, you realize pretty quickly that perfection, the ideal, is not the goal,” she wrote in her 2016 memoir Pretty Happy. “Instead [it] feels good in your body. This is what leads to self-confidence, to feeling and looking fit, and being pretty happy.”

She added: “I didn’t just wake up one day realizing how to take care of myself, I had to learn how to do it over time, and I continue to learn — every day. It’s a process, and my body is constantly changing. Just like yours. And when I learned to accept that I would always be like this, I relaxed. Our bodies don’t stand still in time.”