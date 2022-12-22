Kate Bush Hopes For an End to The Conflict in Ukraine in The Christmas Message of 2022

Kate Bush shared her hopes for ending the conflict in Ukraine in her Christmas message of 2022.

The singer, who called for higher salaries for doctors and nurses in her 2021 Christmas message, shared a new post on her website titled “Merry Christmas” in which she reflects on how life remains “incredibly frightening” after the pandemic.

“Every year seems to fly a little faster. They say it happens with age, but there is no doubt that the speed of life is increasing at a faster rate than ever,” she opened the message.

“I don’t think any of us have ever known a year like this. Life has become incredibly frightening during the pandemic, but although we think it will end soon, it seems that it continues.

“This is a bombing,” she continued, “a terrible war in Ukraine, famine, drought, flood… and we have lost our Queen. Many of my friends were surprised at how upset they were by her death, especially since we are not royalists, but I think her passing was the focus of grief, the unspeakable loss that so many people experienced during the pandemic.”

The singer also spoke about the renewed popularity of her single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” in 1985 after he appeared in the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, breaking three Guinness World records and becoming the most-streamed song on the planet at one point.

“It’s been a crazy year for me, full of roller coasters. I’m still shocked by the success of RUTH, which became the No. 1 track of this summer,” Bush continued. “What an honor! It was really nice to see it work so well all over the world, but especially here in the UK and Australia; and also to see how it got to No. 3 in the US. It was very nice to see how many representatives of the younger generation enjoy this song. It seems quite a few of them thought I was a new artist! I love it!”

She also thanked everyone who “supported the track and made it a hit.”

The message continued: “I wonder where we’ll all be at the end of next year? I hope the war will end. I hope that nurses will find themselves in a position where they are valued – they need to be treasured. Let’s hope that next year will be better than this one. I keep thinking about hope and how she was the last one to fly out of Pandora’s box. Sometimes it seems that this is all that glows in the dark times in which we are now.”

Bush concluded by saying, “This year I used a robin in some of my Christmas gifts to friends. I felt that this humble little bird symbolizing Christmas could also symbolize hope in the context of Emily Dickinson’s beautiful words: “Hope is a creature with feathers that sits in the soul.”

“I would like to think that this Christmas, when it is so difficult to find joy, hope will be born in our souls. Merry Christmas!”

Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill” became one of the most listened-to songs in the UK this year, and also ranked sixth in the top ten most popular UK songs on TikTok for 2022.