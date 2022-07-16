Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish filed for divorce after 9 years of marriage

It’s over. Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish have filed for divorce almost a year after the Blue Crush star announced her divorce in August 2021, Us Weekly confirms.

Bosworth, 39, filed for divorce from the screenwriter, 51, on Friday, July 15, in the Los Angeles County courts.

The former couple started dating in 2011 and got married in August 2013. Eight years later, the actress shared on Instagram that their paths had parted.

“Our hearts are full as we have never been so in love and deeply grateful to each other as in this decision to break up,” Bosworth wrote. “Together over the past ten years, Michael and I have chosen love every time. Today we hold hands as tightly as we intertwined our fingers on our wedding day.”

They had no children together. However, Polish has a 23-year-old daughter Jasper and makeup artist Joe Strettel. Bosworth told Flaunt in March 2020 that being a stepmother was “the biggest unexpected gift of her life.” Jasper, who was 13 when she met Bosworth, calls her stepmother “Madre.”

A few months after the publication of this news on social networks, Us Weekly in January 2022 confirmed that the “Return of Superman” star is in a relationship with Justin Long — and has been for some time.

“They’ve been dating for months,” a source told us at the time. “They were secretly together on several escapes. They both love to travel.”

The insider added that while the two “don’t hide the fact that they’re together,” they “just stay low-key and secretive in their relationship.”

Rumors of a romance between Bosworth and Long, 43, first sparked rumors in May 2021, when they starred in a movie together. In the same month, the I-Land graduate thanked the star “He’s just not into you” via Instagram, accompanying her with several flirty photos.

The couple’s relationship seemed to have been heating up for a year when they were spotted kissing in Long’s hometown of Fairfield, Connecticut, in November 2021. In the same month, they were also spotted together in Massachusetts.

Although none of the actors have officially confirmed their romance, in December 2021, the Accepted star revealed in his podcast “Life is Short” that he has a girlfriend who loves the controversial combination of pineapple and pizza.

“It’s funny that my girlfriend said that… she loves pineapple too,” Long said. “I’ve never been with someone who likes pineapple on pizza.”

While Bosworth keeps quiet about her pizza preferences, she reportedly told Lucky magazine in 2013 that she “lived” on an Italian favorite before her wedding to a Pole.