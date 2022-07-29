Kat Dennings from Thor finally took a selfie with Darcy (now it’s no longer a spoiler)

The newest installment of the Marvel cinematic universe, Thor: Love and Thunder, provided some serious surprises for fans when it came to the main character, but also gave longtime fans of the franchise a few extra moments with characters we know and love. We managed to see a brief appearance by Stellan Skarsgard, but we also, quite surprisingly, even saw Darcy Kat Dennings, and the actress shared a “selfie of Darcy” now that the movie has been out long enough that it actually wasn’t. spoiler alert.

While Darcy Kat Dennings played a significant role in the first MCU series on Disney+, WandaVision, the actress has repeatedly stated that no one called her about appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, so we did not expect to see her. in general, and although this role was mostly episodic, Darcy’s fans were happy to get so much and get this picture of Darcy on Twitter. The thirst in the comments is strong, be careful.

Darcy appears briefly at the beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder. Right after we met Jane Foster played by Natalie Portman and found out that she had cancer. Jane is sitting in a chair receiving chemotherapy when Darcy walks in with a hand full of snacks to keep her company. It’s not much, but it’s nice to see that she supports her friend.

Darcy Kat Dennings was an important part of the first two Thor films, but then she, along with Natalie Portman, was completely absent from Thor: Ragnarok. Since Portman is officially set to return to Thor: Love and Thunder, there were of course some expectations that Dennings might also be in the film, but nothing was confirmed before the film’s release.

Dennings commented at the start of production that although there had been talk about her involvement, nothing had been decided by the time production began. It’s possible that Dennings was just keeping quiet about his involvement, and this definitely won’t be the first time someone appearing in a Marvel movie claims that this isn’t the case, or the scene could have appeared late in production or during reshoots.

Darcy Lewis is certainly one of Marvel’s popular minor characters, and therefore it is hoped that the MCU will continue to find use for her. After she joined WandaVision, Kat Dennings voiced Darcy in an episode of the TV series “What If…?” And with this series coming back for another season, chances are we’ll be able to see her there more. While Thor’s future and Jane Foster’s future are two very big question marks that are likely to affect Darcy’s future in this franchise, the possibility that she could be a bigger part of these films again is always there.