Kaspersky: Fake Deliveries and WhatsApp Become Bait For Cybercrime

Kaspersky: Cyber ​​scams are changing, Kaspersky survey warns. According to the company, malicious agents have taken advantage of logistical obstacles, such as delivery interruptions, to induce victims to click on malicious links present in emails. Also, since last quarter, the scams involve sending spam via WhatsApp.

Last year, the company highlights, in Brazil alone, 44.1 million traps were blocked; in 2021, between April and June, 8.3 million data theft attempts.

Examples of bait he cites are notifications of alleged bill increases in different languages, requesting the regularization of customs and related fees, and disclosure of false prize draws, the participation of which requires information sharing and fee payments.

For the completion of actions, pages, documents and misleading invitations are part of the schemes. “It is clear that cybercriminals are taking advantage of new trends and changes in routine to steal money and credentials,” says Fabio Assolini, senior security analyst at Kaspersky.

Sound weird? Don’t click!

Checking addresses carefully and not clicking on suggestions outside of official websites, being suspicious of strange messages even from people close to you (who may have been deceived) and analyzing senders – looking for strange patterns –, as well as making sure the content is suitable, are some of the tips Kaspersky to avoid problems.

Furthermore, legitimate companies do not ask for personal data through such channels. Furthermore, if there are grammatical and spelling errors in the message, as well as urgent requests, it is almost certainly spam, adds the company.