Kaskade concert in Fortnite: dates, times

We tell you how to watch Kaskade’s concert online at Fortnite’s Master Party. Dates, times, and everything you need to see the concert live.

As part of the Llama-Rama 2021 event in Fortnite and Rocket League, the Epic Games video game will hold a virtual concert in the Master Party mode; the guest artist is Kaskade. Here we tell you how and where to see live the Kaskade concert in Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Kaskade concert at Fortnite Master Party: dates and times

According to information published by Epic Games itself on the official Fortnite blog, there will be a total of three sessions of the Kaskade concert in the Master Party. The dates and times are as follows:

First session

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 01:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27

Spain (Canary Islands): 00:00 on Saturday March 27

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26

United States and Venezuela: 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26

Second session

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27

Spain (Canary Islands): 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 10:00 am on Saturday, March 27

United States and Venezuela: 08:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 07:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27

Third session

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27

Spain (Canary Islands): 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27

United States and Venezuela: 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27