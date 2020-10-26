Karol G shows himself as a cowgirl

Although Karol G’s most recent single has received mixed reviews, she is very satisfied with the song and the video of it, sharing on her Instagram account several images taken during the clip recordings.

The Colombian reggaeton showed off her curves in photos that show her riding a horse, wearing a sensual outfit made up of a leather corset, high boots and cacheteros shorts. Karol wrote the comment: “My Favorite Part 🥀 What is yours ???”

Those images of Karol G have already more than two and a half million likes; As for the video for “Bichota”, three days after its release it already exceeds 14 million views on YouTube.



