Karol G celebrating billion views of “Tusa”

Singer Karol G, captivated her followers by sharing a video on Instagram to celebrate another achievement of the song “Tusa”.

One of the successful songs that have managed to cause a sensation on digital platforms is the song “Tusa” performed by the singer Karol G in collaboration with Nicki Minaj, and is that despite the time that has elapsed, it has been placed as one of the favorites of this 2020.

The single was released in 2019 in the month of November and since then, it has managed to position itself as one of the most listened to, which is why the famous Colombian turned to her Instagram account to share one more achievement in her musical career. .

Singer Karol G shared an unforgettable moment she had on stage surrounded by her fans, while she performed the hit song “Tusa”, but the most fascinating thing is that the official video found on YouTube has obtained a billion views.

This is how Karol G celebrates the success of “Tusa”

Through her Instagram account, the famous Karol G thanked her fans for the support given her, so she decided to celebrate this achievement with an emotional video, in the same way she revealed to her followers what this song has meant, which without no doubt it has become a success.

The Colombian artist revealed that it was the first time she sang the song “Tusa” live, which meant an unforgettable moment for her, being able to connect her passion with music through the song, which became the favorite song of millions.

“I celebrate it with you.” Commented.

Similarly, she commented: “Regardless of the language, people from all over the world connected with her, watching her videos having a brutal time with her.” Karol G expressed that the best of all was singing it with her fans, who have supported the singer’s career. Are you a fan of the Colombian composer?



