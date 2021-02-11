Karol G boasts a luxurious BIRTHDAY party in a private jet!

The Colombian singer Karol G surprised her millions of fans by showing off how she celebrated her birthday.

One of the most anticipated moments of the artists is undoubtedly her birthday and Karol G knows it, because the Colombian singer is about to turn 30 years old on February 14, on Valentine’s Day and anticipated the celebration her.

In Somagnews we have shared all the details of your favorite artist, but this time we share what she did before her special day, since she took advantage of a well-deserved vacation to celebrate her birthday with friends her.

Karol G shocked his millions of fans on social networks by showing off his party in advance, that’s right, Anuel AA’s girlfriend chartered a private jet to make an unforgettable trip for his next 30-year-old, the artist of the genre Urban shared several photos.

Karol G celebrates her birthday in advance

Through her official Instagram account, the Colombian singer decided to celebrate her birthday and showed off some photographs, where you can see the famous with her spectacular blue hair, while she combined her look with the same color.

But what caused a stir is that Anuel AA’s girlfriend rented a private jet to pamper her friends during the journey to reach the planned destination and thus celebrate her 30th birthday in style.

In addition, it could be noted that the famous is excited for February 14, as she revealed some surprises to her loyal fans, since she announced that she will celebrate her birthday, new year and that she is eager for the new music she has in mind.

Singer Karol G will have an unforgettable weekend for her birthday, so her fans are very eager to congratulate her on her special day, while others will wait for the new photographs that she shares on the social networks of she.