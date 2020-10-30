Karlie Kloss is Pregnant! First child with Joshua Kushner

Model Karlie Kloss joins pandemic moms, waiting for her first baby during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Karlie Kloss, “delighted”, is expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner as the 28-year-old model and Joshua, 35, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary after getting married in October 2018.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the star is ‘expecting her first child to arrive in 2021’ according to a source close to the couple, who told the magazine for publication, news that left fans a shock.

“She will be the most amazing mother,” said this alleged source.

Karlie Kloss’s love story

Karlie got engaged to Joshua in the summer of 2018, and to our knowledge she proposed to him on a romantic weekend together in upstate New York. ” The couple married in an intimate Jewish ceremony.

Revealing her engagement, the model told her current partner “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you are my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait forever together. Yes, a million times.” ‘The couple had a second wedding ceremony in 2019.

Taylor Swift’s best friend is about to take a very important step in her life, and we may see the singer be the christening godmother of the little or little girl, so, without a doubt, this baby will be very lucky to be born in her arms. of this family.

The couple after 8 years of relationship and 2 of marriage the couple will finally take this impressive step, although they have not yet confirmed it, the source close to the couple also informed Victoria Secrest magazine this news, so there is a high probability that in 2021 we can see your little one.



