Karl Urban Replaced Wolverine Jackman in the Incredible Deepface X-Men Video

While fans continue to campaign for actors to take on the role, “Boys” star Karl Urban gets the Wolverine look in an incredible fake X-Men video. Having made his screen debut in animated shows in the 80s and 90s, Hugh Jackman brought the character to life for the first time in the X-Men of the 2000s, the debut film of the Fox franchise dedicated to the superhero team of the same name. . Born as James Howlett, most of the X-Men films suffer from amnesia and go by the name Logan, struggling to find the truth about his identity and use his regenerative healing abilities and adamantium claws to protect the world.

Although some of the X-Men films have received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, Jackman has received rave reviews for his role as Wolverine. Jackman’s popularity in this role led to him receiving several additional films, starting with the poorly received “X-Men: The Beginning: Wolverine” and the consistently well-received “Wolverine” and ending with the Oscar-nominated Logan. As the rights to the X-Men return to Marvel Studios after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, viewers are preparing for the arrival of the team and Wolverine in the Marvel cinematic universe, and one fan has his own idea of who can fight the mantle.

A few months after the actor responded to fans calling him a Marvel character, YouTube user Stryder HD shared a special fake video about the X-Men. The video shows Karl Urban replacing Wolverine Jackman using footage from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, showing The Boys star incredibly taking on the role of the hero.

Despite the fact that Karl Urban has already earned popularity thanks to his work in the “Lord of the Rings” and “Star Trek” franchises, the reboot, Karl Urban became known for his work in the “Boys” Prime Video as the head of the Billy Butcher group. Due to his rough appearance and strong physique, many fans called Urban one of the best actors to take on the role of Wolverine in the MCU, while other names were excluded, including Anthony Starr, Urban’s colleague in the film “Boys”, actor Harry Potter. Daniel Radcliffe and DC Extended Universe veteran Henry Cavill. Urban addressed fans calling him the new Wolverine for the MCU, calling it very “flattering” but noting that his age makes him unlikely for the role.

Discussions of Wolverine’s MCU debut have intensified in recent weeks, as it became known that Kingsman actor Taron Egerton was dating Marvel Studios, with the actor even teasing that it was for the iconic X-Men character. Between the superhero team getting the first hints of MCU representation with the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Kevin Feige’s confirmation of a mutant movie set in the franchise back in 2019, and “Deadpool 3” in the works for the MCU, it’s likely that the studio meet with potential candidates for the role of Wolverine. While viewers are waiting for a proper announcement from Marvel, they can now revisit much of Jackman’s tenure as Wolverine on Disney+.