Karl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House say they are “finally” living together, hinting at plans for marriage

This is getting serious! Karl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s relationship shows no signs of slowing down — and the Summer House couple have just announced a new milestone in their romance.

“We are very serious, in love and very happy. We’re moving in together, finally.

The Loverboy businessman noted that they will get a “brand new place” instead of keeping one of their homes, adding: “We are very excited to begin our next chapter together. Living together is a big step, but basically that’s what we’ve been doing for the last year, just swapping each other’s apartments here and there.”

The 35-year-old publicist, for her part, told what helped them get to this point. “We’ve had good baby steps toward what will hopefully become a married life together, but hopefully you can see it in season 7 of ‘Summer Home,'” Hubbard teased on Monday.

Radke added: “We have a really strong, fun relationship, and I’m glad that everyone else sees what we really are. I think people are happy for us. But I think she and I are confident in how we do everything.”

Initially, viewers saw how the couple tried romance in season 4 of the popular TV series “Bravo”. Their relationship took a turn when the Pittsburgh native admitted that he wasn’t ready for anything serious. After their initial breakup, Radke and Hubbard became friends, experiencing ups and downs in their personal lives. The New York native supported Radke after his brother’s sudden death and his path to sobriety.

Ahead of season 6, the couple spawned romance rumors, which they confirmed earlier this year. “I am happy to announce that we are dating and everything is really good,” Radke told Us in January. “We are very happy. She’s someone who has been an incredible support and part of my life [for many years]. …I mean, we laugh at each other like crazy. I’ve never felt better around someone than with her. And it’s strong for me.”

During their joint interview on Monday, the duo explained that they follow their own schedule when it comes to their relationship.

“I don’t necessarily feel pressure [about the future]. And I also don’t put pressure on him,” Hubbard told Us, and Radke added: “And I appreciate [the lack of] pressure from her. …Were good. Obviously, I think I really want to marry her. I’ll be honest. I really want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Although colleagues are usually on the same wavelength, Hubbard joked that there is one aspect of their future that they are still figuring out. “[Carl] kept telling me he wanted five kids, and I was like, ‘All the guys say that, right?'” she shared. “Then you have one, and you say, ‘OK, I’ll take another one, and then you have another one, and then they’re like:”OK, I agree with that.””

The graduate of the “Winter House” said that she would be happy with two or three children.