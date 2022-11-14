Karim Benzema says Cristiano Ronaldo has not congratulated him on his Ballon d’Or win

Karim Benzema said Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet congratulated him on receiving the Golden Ball last month.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Benzema claims he has yet to hear from his former teammate after his personal success.

After a night dominated by Ronaldo’s controversial interview, this is another story that doesn’t shed the best light on the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo and Benzema have played together for Real Madrid for the better part of a decade and have achieved unprecedented success, including four Champions League wins.

Benzema was the perfect backdrop for Ronaldo during their time at the Bernabeu. The couple struck up a fantastic relationship, scoring 76 goals in nine years.

Ronaldo added five Golden Goals to the one he received at United, and Benzema has played a key role with him in every season.

Benzema received the prestigious award last month after a fantastic season in Madrid, while Sadio Mane and Kevin de Bruyne finished second and third respectively.

Ronaldo took 20th place in the ranking, which is his lowest result since receiving the award for the first time in 2008.

Benzema was asked if Ronaldo had contacted him to congratulate the Frenchman, to which he replied: “No, not yet.”

The neglect seems surprising given the couple’s relationship, but Ronaldo may feel he has bigger issues to focus on right now.

After the high-profile quotes from Ronaldo’s camp last night, he will almost certainly be looking for a new club in the coming weeks, as well as playing for Portugal at the World Cup.

Whatever Ronaldo’s future, the way he is coping with his undoubtedly incredible career leaves much to be desired.