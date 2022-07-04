Kari Champion sounds bad from the first take: Fans’ reaction – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

During a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, former ESPN “First Take” moderator Carey Champion shared what it was like for her to sit at this table.

To tell Brandon Marshall and Co that the show made her feel like she didn’t matter.

You don’t matter, just be happy that you’re here.

Fans reacted to the Champion’s statements on Monday.

“I mean, it was Skip and Stephen A’s talk show….” one user said.

“Always felt she was the best host/mediator they had,” another replied. “Mmm.”

“Cary Champion, you matter. I was sad when you left the show, but your legacy is still there, and you set the tone for black women in sports entertainment.”

“Oh my God…” commented former NFL quarterback Bernard Pollard.

Champion left the network together for CNN in 2021.