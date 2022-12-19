“Karen” Went Viral by Throwing an Order from McDonald’s on The Floor For Being Wrong

An angry “Karen” went viral on TikTok after dropping food off the counter at McDonald’s because they misunderstood her order.

The video showed a customer picking up a bag with a freshly made order and aggressively throwing it to the ground before saying, “This is wrong.”

“I’ve watched the Karen videos, but I’ve never seen them in person until now,” stephaniejoseph1970 captioned her video. “The manager was surprisingly calm. I told him that I appreciate his calmness and how he handled the situation!”

In the already deleted clip, a woman in a pink hoodie and pajama pants argued with a McDonald’s employee over her order. She then threw the food on the ground, leaving a pile of French fries and other items on the floor.

The employee remained calm and asked the client and her partner if they had two crispy chicken sandwiches in their order.

“No. I had two mcchickens, I have one crispy chicken, two Big Macs and two… mcdoubles,” the woman told the cashier behind the counter.

Then she stood up with her hand on her hip, looking at the employee. After a few seconds of silence, another McDonald’s worker came out of the back with two bags of food and asked: “Okay, who has what?”

“Karen” turned to them and said, “This should have been asked earlier.” However, the food was for another customer, as the bag was taken from the second employee. At the end of the video, the employee talks calmly with the client again.

In the comments, TikTok users were outraged by the woman’s behavior, and one of them said: “I would refuse the service.”

Another agreed, writing: “I would just give her the money back and tell her to leave.”

A third user added: “It’s like no one has ever said no to you, and it shows.”