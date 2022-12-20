“Karen” Shames Mom For Not Putting a Coat on Her Baby in Viral Video

“Karen” went viral on TikTok after scolding a mother for not putting a coat on her child, causing viewers to split.

Content creator Ku’uipo Don (Kuuipodawn) was walking on the street with her baby and was stopped by a woman who accused her of being a bad mother.

“We literally just took food to my sister at her school before going back to the car when this Karen started yelling at me,” TikToker wrote in a text overlay on her video.

In the 18-second clip, which has racked up a whopping 13 million views, the “Karen” in question could be heard saying, “What kind of mother puts a coat on herself and not on her daughter?”

Ku’uipo tried to explain that they were just going to the car, but he was interrupted. “Are you cold? “Because if you are, then she is,” the upset woman told her. “Buy a coat for your child. Offensive.”

TikTok users reacted ambiguously to the situation in the comments, as some sided with mom.

“Bless your heart. You don’t deserve this. You’re better than me. I would insult her feelings,” one user wrote.

“It takes longer to put on and pull the baby out of the jacket in the cold to put him in the car seat than to quickly get inside,” another added.

“It’s none of her business, and I won’t tolerate it from anyone. No way,” the third one shared.

Others thought the woman was right, but her approach was wrong.

“So the way she handled it was so wrong. What she said about needing a coat is right, but she did the wrong thing,” one of them commented.

“Karen is right this time… but we need a better approach,” another agreed. “There is snow on the ground, the child definitely needs a coat,” said a third.