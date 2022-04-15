Karen Hueger from “The Real Housewives of Potomac” brings an “atmosphere of continuity” to the new spin-off: “It’s a powerful story”

The Great Lady is going home! The star of the series “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Karen Hueger goes home for a grand family reunion in her spin-off “The Real Housewives of Potomac: The Reunion of the Great Lady Karen.”

The Great Lady of the Potomac is also an ambassador for Surry County, Virginia, where her family, the Woolies, has a history dating back to the 1800s. It was there that her ancestors were once enslaved and made great efforts to buy the agricultural land they now own.

“We came together to make sure that this legacy stays in our family, but at the same time we are an eclectic group of funny personalities who want to share the struggle for what it took to get us here today,” Karen explained to us. “This is a poignant story at a difficult time in our country.”

However, there is some drama going on in the family as her cousins, Megan and David, prepare a succession plan for the Wooden family farm, exuding HBO’s “continuity vibe.”

“The family reunion was all I was thinking about and more,” Karen told us. “There is joy, there are tears, there is hallelujah that we have been through, and there is renewed family love and connection that cannot be broken,” the Bravo star explained. “I’m so excited to move into a future closely intertwined together. That’s all.”

Along the way, she is supported by her colleagues at RHOP, from whom she was happy to leave to act with her family.

“It was really nice to take a break because it made me realize that something completely different was going on here when I was doing RHOP,” she explained. “These are my friends, and when I perform Karen’s “Reunion of the Great Lady”, this is my blood, this is my family. So it made me cheer up before the seventh season of [RHOP]. I’m like, “We can do better, I know we can!” But then I’m like, I’m with friends, we’ll be little caddies, we’ll have fun, we’ll be honest, we’ll cry, we’ll celebrate. It’s just who we are, but I liked both projects. But completely different projects.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac: A two-part special premiere of “The Reunion of the Great Lady Karen” will take place on Sunday, April 17, at 20:00 ET.