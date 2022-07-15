Karen Gillan from “Guardians of the Galaxy” will play the main role in the new comedy

The star of “Guardians of the Galaxy” Karen Gillan has officially received the lead role in the upcoming comedy film “Late Flowers”. In addition to the role of Nebula in the Marvel cinematic universe, Gillan was also previously seen in Doctor Who as the companion of the Eleventh Doctor Amy Pond, as well as in the role of Ruby Roundhouse in the sequels of the films “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Jumanji: A New Level”. . Gillan’s portrayal of Nebula has already been seen in five MCU films, including the recently released hit “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The Gillan Nebula will also appear in the third part of the Guardians of the Galaxy films in 2023.

Now it has been announced that Karen Gillan will star in the upcoming comedy film “Late Blooms” via Deadline. In addition to Gillan, Margaret Sophie Stein, Jermaine Fowler, Kevin Nealon and Talia Balsam will also be among the cast of the upcoming film, production of which has officially ended in Brooklyn, New York.

Late Bloomers is written by Anna Greenfield and directed by Lisa Steen. The late bloomers will see Louise (Gillan) ignite an unlikely friendship in physical therapy after breaking her hip while drunk. Louise’s new friendship with an elderly Polish woman (Stein) helps her get the inspiration she desperately needed in everyday life. Fowler will play Brick, Louise’s roommate Craiglist, with Nealon and Balsam on board as her parents. Although Gillan is no stranger to the big screen, fans of the Scottish actress will surely be happy to see the star in the main comedic role in the upcoming film “Late Flowers”.