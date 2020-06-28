Kardashians celebrate Khloé’s birthday in the middle of a fight

The Kardashian-Jenner clan makes news again for a fight. Khloé Kardashian faced Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner by a bag in full celebration of birthdays .

This weekend was the birthday of Khloé Kardashian, the businesswoman and model celebrated with her family and some friends one more year of life, most of her sisters were present at a meeting to commemorate their 36 springs.

Kylie Jenner was in charge of the fun, as Stormi’s mother , took care that the guests will spend unforgettable moments, carrying an inflatable with the face of Khloé Kardashian , all the decoration was in pink.

All the guests had a good time, amid the music, food and attractions of the meeting for Khloé Kardashian’s birthday , but suddenly everything changed due to a fight over a bag .

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for being fashion icons and this time their passion for handbags went a little way, in the middle of the party Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian began to throw themselves and push on armchairs for a bag .

Wow. Everyone present was surprised by the strength of the sisters , at a certain moment Kourtney Kardashian was also part of the rides, all amid laughter and laughter.

Kylie was the one who revealed the whole fight through their stories of Instagram , the smaller of the Jenner was not involved in the fight, only recorded better for all her followers were witnesses of the time.

At the end of the clip she is only seen as Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner s alen running from the party place victorious having won the purse , leaving Khloé Kardashian very tired and exhausted on her couch.

