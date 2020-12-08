Kardashian-Jenner family cancels famous Christmas party

Every year the Kardashian-Jenner clan organizes a party in style on December 24 in which they gather their closest friends and last Christmas was run by the oldest of the six siblings, Kourtney, who was in charge of acting as hostess at her Calabasas mansion.

This tradition began many years before the entire family rose to fame thanks to its reality television, but 2020 and the current coronavirus pandemic have managed to end it. As Khloé Kardashian has now announced through Twitter, the popular event has been canceled due to the spike in infections that has occurred in California in recent weeks.

“I think this is the first time that we will not have a party on Christmas Eve since 1978. But safety and health come first! It is very important that we take what is happening seriously, ”said the celebrity, who contracted the disease at the beginning of the year and spent several weeks isolated in her own room.

Until recently, Khloé was still convinced that her loved ones could reunite during the holiday period as long as they took precautions and underwent rapid tests like the ones her sisters Kim and Kendall used at their respective birthday parties to minimize the risk of contagion.



