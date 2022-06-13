Kardashian: how fans react to Chris calling Chloe “the best wife”

Fans of the Kardashian family react to the warm feelings of Khloe Kardashian about marriage, as well as to the statement of her mother Kris that she is the best wife. Over an Italian lunch, Khloe questioned Kris Jenner, asking her if she was secretly married, and eventually they discussed the institution of marriage in general. Chris also explained why Chloe was a first-class spouse. Chris categorically denied any secret marriage between her and Corey Gamble, and the discussion quickly turned to Chloe and Tristan Thompson.

Chris said on the show, “I’ll be honest with you. All Tristan talks about is getting married.” Tristan and Chloe are excited about the new chapter, and she believes that everyone should have several chances in life. However, work and time are crucial factors in Chloe’s eyes. She said: “I love marriage. I believe in marriage. I take this very seriously. I don’t think people should just go and get married because it’s Tuesday.” Chris said: “You’re the best wife. You’re the perfect person to get married,” and Chloe thanked her, admitting that marriage is definitely not easy.

Fans of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians will undoubtedly remember Khloe’s complicated but loving marriage to Lamar Odam. Although the union ended in divorce, and Lamar lived with addiction problems, everyone saw how much effort Chloe put into her relationship. Fans showed love for Chloe on Twitter, agreeing that she was a great wife who stayed faithful no matter what happened. They also noted that Chris would not have escaped by accident. Chloe retweeted Daniel Corona, who said: “@ChriSgenner will never secretly get married. Her children are everything to her, so they will be the first to know. #Kardashian”.

And also the fact that @khloekardashian still believes in marriage and she doesn’t want to get married, just to be married. She’s a wonderful person. God, I so hope she’s happy in real life. Love you @khloekardashian #TheKardashians

— Kardashianamour (@kardashianamour) June 9, 2022

However, although there was love for Chris online, feelings were mixed when it came to discussing Chloe, Tristan and blocking for life. Tristan and Chloe have repeatedly discussed marriage and starting a family together, but scandal after scandal prevented them. Kardashianamur supported by writing: “Also, the fact that @khloekardashian still believes in marriage and she doesn’t want to get married, just wants to get married. She’s a wonderful person. God, I so hope she’s happy in real life. Love you @khloekardashian #TheKardashians.” On the other hand, Elizabeth Marie said, “@khloekardashian and Chris talking about Tristan and marriage in the same sentence is the ultimate stupidity,” followed by clown emojis.

@khloekardashian and Chris talking about Tristan and the wedding in the same sentence is extreme stupidity. 🤡🤡

— Elizabeth Marie🇺🇸 (@elizmarier) June 9, 2022

After so many cheating scandals with Tristan, it’s easy to admire Chloe’s faith in marriage and love, no matter what. However, some critics believe that her optimism indicates credulity and even self-destructiveness. Due to the paternity scandal on the Kardashian horizon and the birth of Tristan’s son from Marali Nichols, some parts of the show are not easy to watch. However, if fans can hold onto some of Chloe’s positive energy, then so can she.